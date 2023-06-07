Beach Handball EURO reaches thousands across Europe

The EHF's livestreaming platform, EHFTV, saw 119,000 views of the 136 matches across the weekend; the tournament was also broadcast in 36 countries across Europe.

The daily Sunset Show broadcast on Twitch also attracted hundreds of views each evening.

A new dedicated Instagram channel was instantly popular, gaining 2,500 new followers during the tournament and reaching 870,000 people with 106,000 interactions on the content posted.

The All-star Team poll attracted over 4,000 votes in 24 hours as fans picked their favourite players from the 32 teams taking part in the men's and women's competitions.

The numbers show the rising popularity of beach handball and reflect the efforts put in by the EHF to grow this exciting form of the sport.

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff