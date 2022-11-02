“All a referee needs”: Officials finetune their preparations

The EHF Officials Conference in Wednesday in Ljubljana brought together the 12 referee pairs and 12 delegates who will officiate during the Women's EHF EURO 2022. The tournament in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Macedonia starts Friday.

Over the past three days, delegates and referees have done numerous tests, workshops and team building activities. The main focus has been the use of video replay technology, conditioning, and mental preparation.

Through the partnership with FitGood Pro, EHF referees and delegates started their conference with team building and biometric tests, before group workshops and discussions on important topics for the EHF EURO made them ready for the tournament.

According to EHF Referee Programme Coordinator George Bebetsos, the main focus has been “to prepare delegates and referees for the upcoming EHF EURO with last-minute information.”

“We have shown them case studies of situations they might come across during the matches. For the referees, the focus was on refereeing guidelines, what we want them to follow during the European Championship and the proper use of the technology, mainly video replay technology: how, when, under which circumstances, how often, etc.”

The programme further included group work and match case studies, along with individualised topics for delegates and referees.

“The other part was the individualised practical information to the referees, like nutrition during the EHF EURO, menus at the hotel prior to the match and after the match, conditioning, and mental preparation,” Bebetsos says.

“With delegates, we worked on case studies and on, what I would call, best practice dilemmas when it comes to ‘expect the unexpected’ situations.”