All but one European team still in medal race

The first stage of the 25th Women’s World Championship is completed – and the European armada has cruised to the main round with almost all of its ships. The only European side which will play in the Presidents’ Cup for positions 25 to 32 is Slovakia.

After both Czech Republic and Slovakia had lost their first two matches in the all-European group E against Germany and Hungary, they had a true final for the last main round spot. Although the Slovaks were ahead 12:7 at one point in the first half, they lost 23:24, with Vipers Kristiansand back Markéta Jerábková scoring the last two Czech goals.

In this group, Germany topped the ranking with three victories, including the final 25:24 thriller against Hungary. The Germans will face another European team with a clean record in the final match of main round group 3 on Sunday – record Olympic champions Denmark.