Montpellier's winning streak at risk in Brest; Aalborg lead
Round 10 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 this week is the final round before the competition heads into its two-month winter break. One of the highlights is Match of the Week between Pick Szeged and THW Kiel in the brand new PICK Aréna on Thursday at 20:45 CET.
- round 10 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase
- on Wednesday: Brest vs Montpellier 17:18 at half-time, Elverum vs Aalborg 12:16 at half-time; at 20:45 CET: Zagreb vs Vardar
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: Flensburg vs Veszprém, Dinamo vs Motor; at 20:45 CET: MOTW Szeged vs Kiel, PSG vs Barça, Porto vs Kielce
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)
read the round preview and check the group standings on eurohandball.com
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday
19:55
19:38
The save! The joy!
19:21 HALF-TIME
> ELVERUM vs AALBORG 12:16
> BREST vs MONTPELLIER 17:18
The higher-ranked teams in group B are in the lead in both matches. Lukas Sandell has helped Aalborg to an healthy four-goal lead over Elverum by scoring four in the first half.
Over in Brest, Montpellier have the edge over Brest with Luca Pellas netting six and Karl Wallinius five. Can they hold for a club record-equalling eighth straight win?
19:12
Meanwhile in Belarus, Brest and Montpellier are level - even with Karl Wallinius scoring four quick goals for the visitors:
19:09
Elverum falling four behind (13:9) against Aalborg, no wonder Børge Lund calls for a team timeout.
19:04
Before their visit to Norway, Aalborg line player Benjamin Jakobsen said: "Elverum have really shown their strength so far and what they are capable of. I think they surprised many teams in the beginning of this season, a bit like we did last year."
Anyway, Aalborg have taken an early lead tonight:
18:50
We are off and running in Brest and Elverum!
Will Brest hand any gifts to Montpellier tonight..?!
18:42
Also starting at 18:45 CET is the Scandinavian derby between Elverum and Aalborg. The Norwegian side suffered setback with a home loss to Brest last week, so they will be fired up to set things straight before going into the winter break.
Aalborg are tough opponents of course, but the 2021 finalists have lost their last three away games...
18:29
One of the main questions for tonight: can Montpellier continue their stunning run? The former two-time champions have won their last seven games and would match the club's best streak of eight straight wins if they beat Meshkov Brest in Belarus tonight.
Until a week ago, you would have said: "Sure will Montpellier win this!" But don't forget that Brest are coming off a brilliant win at Elverum last week. How much of a boost is that to them?
18:23
So, most matches of round 10, including MOTW between Szeged and Kiel in that brilliant new PICK Aréna are scheduled for Thursday, but I promise you we have a lot a good stuff coming up tonight as well.
Interestingly, all three matches are from group A, so maybe good to have another look at the group standings going into round 10:
18:11
As usual, read the round preview to get up-to-date on all eight matches:
18:00
Good evening, and welcome to the EHF Champions League Men live blog for the 10th and final round of the calendar year 2021!
All 16 teams want to shine one more time before the competition goes into a 10-week winter break - though we will be seeing a lot of the stars playing at the Men's EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia in January.
Here is what we are going to witness tonight and tomorrow: