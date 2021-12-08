19:38

The save! The joy!

😎 Check out the slow-mo replay to see how much Viachaslau Saldatsenka enjoyed making this save for @meshkovbrest. #ehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/eyRC9e5fqF — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 8, 2021

19:21 HALF-TIME

The higher-ranked teams in group B are in the lead in both matches. Lukas Sandell has helped Aalborg to an healthy four-goal lead over Elverum by scoring four in the first half.

Over in Brest, Montpellier have the edge over Brest with Luca Pellas netting six and Karl Wallinius five. Can they hold for a club record-equalling eighth straight win?

⏸️ Le @mhbofficiel mène à la mi-temps au @meshkovbrest : 18-17

📲 Direction le site internet du @mhbofficiel pour suivre les stats et le Live scoring de la seconde période ! pic.twitter.com/Ei5PChOmr4 — Montpellier Handball (@mhbofficiel) December 8, 2021

19:12

Meanwhile in Belarus, Brest and Montpellier are level - even with Karl Wallinius scoring four quick goals for the visitors:

🔥 With 4⃣ goals already, Karl Wallinius is lighting up the scoreboard in the first half for @mhbofficiel 🆚 @meshkovbrest! #ehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/vPtssxVMoF — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 8, 2021

19:09

Elverum falling four behind (13:9) against Aalborg, no wonder Børge Lund calls for a team timeout.

19:04

Before their visit to Norway, Aalborg line player Benjamin Jakobsen said: "Elverum have really shown their strength so far and what they are capable of. I think they surprised many teams in the beginning of this season, a bit like we did last year."

Anyway, Aalborg have taken an early lead tonight:

A passive play warning is no problem for @ElverumHandball when @TobiasGrondahl can set up Christopher Hedberg like this! ✈️ #ehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/gF9ZAwTutQ — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 8, 2021

18:50

We are off and running in Brest and Elverum!

Will Brest hand any gifts to Montpellier tonight..?!

18:42

Also starting at 18:45 CET is the Scandinavian derby between Elverum and Aalborg. The Norwegian side suffered setback with a home loss to Brest last week, so they will be fired up to set things straight before going into the winter break.

Aalborg are tough opponents of course, but the 2021 finalists have lost their last three away games...

BUILD-UP: #AalborgHåndbold have lost their last 3⃣ away games in the #ehfcl. Will they be able to end that run this evening against @ElverumHandball?



The match is live on https://t.co/IXYHSdERe0 at 18:45 CET! #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/OiyRvblMco — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 8, 2021

18:29

One of the main questions for tonight: can Montpellier continue their stunning run? The former two-time champions have won their last seven games and would match the club's best streak of eight straight wins if they beat Meshkov Brest in Belarus tonight.

Until a week ago, you would have said: "Sure will Montpellier win this!" But don't forget that Brest are coming off a brilliant win at Elverum last week. How much of a boost is that to them?

BUILD-UP: Can @mhbofficiel make it 8⃣ consecutive wins in the #ehfcl? The group A leaders take on @meshkovbrest in Belarus at 18:45 CET on https://t.co/IXYHSdERe0! #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/RlIq0X4kRF — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 8, 2021

18:23

So, most matches of round 10, including MOTW between Szeged and Kiel in that brilliant new PICK Aréna are scheduled for Thursday, but I promise you we have a lot a good stuff coming up tonight as well.

Interestingly, all three matches are from group A, so maybe good to have another look at the group standings going into round 10:

18:11

