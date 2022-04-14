All remaining tickets available now for EHF FINAL4 Men

A full house and an atmosphere to remember await handball fans when they purchase tickets for EHF FINAL4 Men.

The highlight of the men’s European club handball season promises fireworks once again inside the LANXESS arena in Cologne on the weekend of 18-19 June.

All remaining tickets are now available to purchase at ehffinal4tickets.eurohandball.com with individual seat booking now available.

Fans can look forward to a full weekend of entertainment, starting on Friday 17 June with an opening event where the teams will be presented. Music, food and drink, Fan TV and a live digital show will also be laid on by the organisers.

The main event – the handball itself – then throws off with the semi-finals on Saturday and the third-place and final following on Sunday.

Tickets in all categories are available and are valid for all four matches.

Premium - €375

Category 1 - € 320

Category 2 - € 235

Category 3 - € 170

Category 4 - € 85

VIP & EHF Champions Club

Supporters can also take advantage of the benefits of the EHF Champions Club with its VIP Courtside Package, which offers the best seats in the house.

Fans looking to upgrade their experience at the end-of-season highlight can do so by joining the EHF Champions Club.

This newly launched annual membership programme includes exclusive benefits, as well as the VIP Courtside Package at the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022.

The EHF Champions club offers members seats closest to the match action, high-end catering, premium VIP programme and the opportunity to experience the best of European club handball together with icons of the handball and sports world.

A full package overview can be found here. The VIP Courtside package can also be purchased online. Any questions or inquiries regarding VIP tickets or booking of VIP suites, contact the event team directly via ehfFINAL4@ehfmarketing.com or +43 1 80151 216.

Last eight await their fate

There’s one more step for the clubs remaining in the hunt for the title – the quarter-finals.

Germany and France are the most represented among the quarter-finalists, with two clubs each. Both nations have the chance for their two clubs to go all the way to Cologne, but only one can see such a success as PSG are to take on Kiel in one of the quarter-final ties. Montpellier will meet group B winners Kielce, while the other German club, Flensburg, will face defending title holders Barça. The last quarter-final pairing pits Veszprém against 2020/21 finalists Aalborg, who qualified directly for this stage as group A winners.