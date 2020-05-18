All-star Team vote to crown the players' effort

The vote for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 All-star Team occurs in unique circumstances this year, at a time when the competition is on hold rather than amping up to the semi-finals as usual.

However, to reward players for their efforts and give fans the opportunity to show their support, the vote will go ahead. The public vote is presented by UNIQA and will be launched on Wednesday 20 May.

As usual, there are five nominees for each of the 10 categories: the seven playing positions, best defender, best young player (born in 1997 or later), and best coach.

The first row of nominees has been selected by the coaches of this season’s participating teams – providing one name for each category. The competition’s coaches submitted their votes and those have been combined to produce the first row of nominated players.

The remaining four sets of nominees were provided by the EHF network of experts and journalists.

Four players of last season’s All-star Team have been nominated again: left back Anne Mette Hansen, centre back Stine Oftedal, right back Anna Vyakhireva and right wing Jovanka Radicevic.

Also, the best defender (Eduarda Amorim), young player (Noemi Hafra) and coach (Emmanuel Mayonnade) from the 2018/19 season have all been nominated again, in the respective categories.

The exploits of Team Esbjerg, one of this season’s surprise packages, have been recognised with a total of seven nominations; the same amount that defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC have received.

Brest Bretagne Handball, Metz Handball and Rostov-Don are each represented six times in the nominees' lists.

Nominations for the DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League 2019/20 All-star Team vote:

Goalkeeper:

Sandra Toft (Brest Bretagne Handball) – coaches' choice

Amandine Leynaud (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Denisa Dedu (CSM Bucuresti)

Rikke Poulsen (Team Esbjerg)

Ivana Kapitanovic (Metz Handball)

Left wing:

Majda Mehmedovic (Buducnost) – coaches' choice

Ann Grete Norgaard (SCM Ramnicu Valcea)

Coralie Lassource (Brest Bretagne Handball)

Polina Kuznetsova (Rostov-Don)

Sanne Solberg (Team Esbjerg)

Left back:

Estavana Polman (Team Esbjerg) – coaches' choice

Cristina Neagu (CSM Bucuresti)

Anne Mette Hansen (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Orlane Kanor (Metz Handball)

Lois Abbingh (Rostov-Don)

Centre back:

Stine Oftedal (Györi Audi ETO KC) – coaches' choice

Sonja Frey (Team Esbjerg)

Grace Zaadi (Metz Handball)

Milena Raicevic (Buducnost)

Andrea Lekic (CSM Bucuresti)

Line player:

Astride N'Gouan (Metz Handball) – coaches' choice

Asma Elghaoui (SCM Ramnicu Valcea)

Heidi Løke (Vipers Kristiansand)

Sladjana Pop-Lazic (Brest Bretagne Handball)

Kari Brattset (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Right back:

Anna Vyakhireva (Rostov-Don) – coaches' choice

Katrin Klujber (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Ana Gros (Brest Bretagne Handball)

Alja Varagic (RK Krim Mercator)

Mireya Gonzalez (SCM Ramnicu Valcea)

Right wing:

Jovanka Radicevic (Buducnost) – coaches' choice

Iuliia Managarova (Rostov-Don)

Viktoria Lukacs (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Marit Jacobsen (Team Esbjerg)

Laura Flippes (Metz Handball)

Best defender:

Eduarda Amorim (Györi Audi ETO KC) – coaches' choice

Marit Malm Frafjord (Team Esbjerg)

Djurdjina Jaukovic (Buducnost)

Anna Sen (Rostov-Don)

Linnea Torstensson (CSM Bucuresti)

Young player:

Pauletta Foppa (Brest Bretagne Handball) – coaches' choice

Noemi Hafra (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Ida Lagerbon (IK Sävehof)

Csenge Fodor (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Tatjana Brnovic (Buducnost)

Coach:

Jesper Jensen (Team Esbjerg) – coaches' choice

Emmanuel Mayonnade (Metz Handball)

Gabor Danyi (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Ambros Martin (Rostov-Don)

Laurent Bezeau (Brest Bretagne Handball)