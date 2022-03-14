Ambitious Italy eye Slovenia challenge

Tough losses marked their premature exits in the qualification phase of both major tournaments in recent years, yet the mood is now high, with the expectations also set due to the emergence of strong generations recently.

A crunch double-header against Slovenia now awaits in play-off round 1 of the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023, yet Italy’s eyes are also fixed on the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, earmarked as the tournament where the “Azzurri” could make their comeback to the elite.

“With a 24-team tournament, I think we stand a chance to qualify for EHF EURO 2024. We were always facing tough opponents in the run to a berth to the final tournament, as Italy were in pot 4 for every draw in the past years.”

“We improved throughout the years, we got better and our youth and junior teams qualified for major events, helping the players earn more experience,” says Italy coach Riccardo Trillini.

Indeed, Italy proved their mettle in the Qualification Phase 1 for the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023, where they finished second in Group 4, level on points with the Faroe Islands after securing wins against Latvia, 36:23, and Luxembourg, 29:28.

In the three games played in January, captain Andrea Parisini scored ten goals, making him a key cog in Italy’s machine.

The 27-year-old line player is one of the ten players who are representing Italy in other leagues, currently plying his trade for Istres Provence Handball, in the French first league.

“We have players who are currently in the German Bundesliga, in the Spanish and the French league, top competitions which are better than the Italian league. But the players who are competing in Serie A are also improving from season to season,” says Andrea Parisini.

The young guns aiming high

With the focus set clear on the future, what is said about the present and the double-header against Slovenia?

“We are really humbled to play against such a great team, to see how much we have improved over the last years. We scheduled two friendly games against them in the past, but they were cancelled due to the pandemic, so facing them in this environment will be a test for all of us,” adds Trillini.