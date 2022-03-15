This is me, Clara Woltering.

I am the youngest of three sisters, and the elder ones went to play handball, so five-year-old Clara went and joined them. While they were training, I was watching - but finally the coach phoned my parents: your youngest one has to play too.

So I started playing handball, first as a field player. But one day, our goalkeeper said farewell, so we made a team internal contest: who will be the new goalkeeper. All other girls were older and cleverer than me. They were afraid of the balls and did not save any shots. But I was motivated to save as many shots as possible and this is how I became a goalkeeper at our home club DJK Coesfeld, close to the city of Munster. Today I can say: this contest was perfect for my career – even though I am sure I could play in any position except line player, it was right to choose the one between the posts.

I was invited for the local selection, the regional selection and then our federal selection - an in that one, I got to know Anne Müller - and funny enough, even before I started playing for the German youth national team we swore to each other that one day we will play for the same club, and we will finish our career in the same club. Funny enough, both of our ideas came true later.

When Anne signed her contract at Bundesliga club Leverkusen, when were juniors, she said: “I know a good goalkeeper, maybe you need one, too?” This is, how my first major contract in handball came into existence. Of course, at that time I had already been more than a helping hand on our farm. I was daddy’s girl, and my sisters earlier had announced not to take over the farm later. When I was 16 I passed my tractor driving license, parallel to playing handball at Leverkusen, so I started my apprenticeship as farmer after I tried to study economics for one year, which was impossible to combine with professional handball.

Those years were like hell: tough work the whole day on the farm, handball training in the evening, travelling to matches – plus I had become part of the German women’s national team matches abroad. But as I said, I was always eager to do both parts of my life properly. When my apprenticeship was over, I started to work on our farm, which meant even more travelling.

But it all was worth it.