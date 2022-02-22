“An honour to represent our country in the biggest teams”

Three years ago, Yahia Omar stepped onto the European club court for the first time — right into the biggest competition and with one of its powerhouses, Telekom Veszprém.

Now, the Egyptian right back has three years of EHF Champions League experience behind him, plays an important role for the Hungarian side at both ends of the court, has become well-known to fans of Europe’s premier club competition — and is still just 24.

“I’m progressing and evolving as a player every day. I have much bigger goals so I don’t think I’m going to be satisfied soon. But I’m sure that I’ve been on the right track for these three years and I hope I can grow more mentally and physically,” says Omar, reflecting on his time at Veszprém since he joined in 2019/20.

That ended up being a strange season to move clubs — and continents — with the end of it disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the fewer matches on the path to the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, Omar netted 32 goals in his first season with Veszprém. In 2020/21, he finished with 56, with Veszprém eliminated in the quarter-final stage against HBC Nantes.

After 11 rounds of the 2021/22 group phase, Omar is Veszprém’s third top scorer, with 42 goals.