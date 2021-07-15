Andrea Simara hopes for another Croatian fairy tale

Croatia might have lost their match at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna on Thursday, but Andrea Simara has not lost her sense of humour.

Her team has gone down narrowly in the women's main round opener against Denmark, the defending champions, losing in a shoot-out.

“Indoors we were winning,” Simara says with a bittersweet smile, referring to her previous match against a Danish national team.

Seven months ago, Simara was also part of the Croatian team that stunned Europe with their unprecedented run to the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark.

The result against Denmark was different last time. In the bronze medal match, Croatia crowned their eye-catching performance by defeating the host nation 25:19 – with Simara as left wing scoring once.

“That was an amazing game, Denmark didn’t score for 20 minutes,” Simara remembers.

History has not repeated itself on Thursday.

Denmark, with Frida Ulrichsen contributing 22 points, dominate the first set (24:15) but fail to close out the win in the second, allowing Croatia a last-second equaliser and even a golden goal, 25:24. But Denmark come out on top in the shoot-out, 9:8.

“A tough game,” says Simara, who comfortably scores her two points in the shoot-out. “The first set we were too bad in defence and we missed a lot of easy shots.”