Another Vailupau gala steers Belarus to the top

Who else other than outstanding right wing Mikita Vailupau could have been the top scorer in another victory for Belarus in the Men's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers?

After scoring 11 goals against Italy in their 37:32 win on Wednesday, the Meshkov Brest star netted 14 times as part of his side's 39:27 victory against Latvia.

GROUP 6

Latvia vs Belarus 27:39 (15:20)

with six points, Belarus top the group after their third victory in four matches

after their first ever EHF EURO participation in 2020, Latvia are currently only in third place with two points after three matches

Belarus played at high speed in attack, running a series of counter attacks – and were close to their highest score in the EHF EURO Qualifiers: 43 goals against Bulgaria in 1993

3:3 was the last level score in the match, and while Latvia tried hard to keep up, Belarus gradually extended the gap to six goals at 20:14

33:23 was the first double-figured lead for the unchallenged visitors

Latvia have their double-header against Norway at the end of April, while Belarus travel to Italy

Kristopans without luck against former teammates

From 2015 to 2017, Latvian giant Dainis Kristopans had played for Belarusian champions Meshkov Brest – where he was discovered by Vardar to replace Alex Dujshebaev.

On Saturday, the 215cm tall right back, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, faced many former Meshkov teammates, but his six goals were not enough for Latvia to take the points.