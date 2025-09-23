Zagreb and Barça have faced each other 27 times, with the Spanish side winning on 25 occasions. One match ended in a draw, and Zagreb celebrated victory only once — back in 2012 in Barcelona, when the Croatian champions won the away game 30:29.

That record speaks volumes about the challenge for Zagreb. However, goalkeeper Ante Grbavac sees Thursday’s Match of the Week as an opportunity to build up their game.

The 27-year-old, born and raised in Ljubuski, has stepped into the role vacated by his close friend Matej Mandic, who joined title holders SC Magdeburg this summer. Grbavac now carries the responsibility between the posts in Zagreb.

“The role of the first goalkeeper always carries some pressure, but of course, it is also a great honour. It is another motivation for me to keep working, because I know I am on the right path,” Grbavac says.