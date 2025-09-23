Ante Grbavac: “We need a perfect day against Barça”
The Arena Zagreb will once again be the stage for an exciting Match of the Week in round 3 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League on Thursday, bringing together two clubs with a long but lopsided history: HC Zagreb and Barça. Ante Grbavac, goalkeeper of the home team, is ready for the challenge against the record champions.
We didn't succeed [against Orlen Wisla Plock], but we proved we can compete with the big teams. That gives us motivation, and we are welcoming Barcelona full of it. We want to deliver a good match.