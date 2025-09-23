But while some players might get burnt out from overthinking, not being able to be decisive in the key moments of a game, Zaadi is definitely a different brand. “It’s part of my instinct, so I don’t pay attention to the fact that I am thinking anymore. This is just how my brain works.”

So, this is how she knows how to open up the space for the line player, where to attack in a free space, or how to defend against an opponent. “I have done that so many times that these details are quite instinctive to me. When I was a young player, these things were really important to my coaches, and they became really important to me as well,” she remembers.

One of the most reliable players France has ever produced

Over the years, she has polished her art to become one of the most reliable players that France has ever produced. “I think I play more spot-on as years go by. I did not change the way I play, but I think that all the details, the right runs and the right timings, have been polished.”

This ability to play well in the key moments of a game is something that has always been her strength. But not only can she deliver the right action at the right time, she also manages to keep her composure. “I am someone who is not stressed by nature. I guess that, for my teammates, having someone that displays serenity is also calming for them,” smiles the centre back, before adding with a laugh: “But on the contrary, we all know that if I am stressed, then the boat is about to sink!”