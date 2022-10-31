Arnoldsen wants Skanderborg-Aarhus on European map

With the national team being the two-time defending world champions and the 2016 Olympic gold medallists, and with Aalborg Håndbold making it all the way to the EHF Champions League final in 2021, Danish men’s handball is clearly on a high.

Still, maybe you have not seen much of Skanderborg-Aarhus and their talented centre back Thomas Arnoldsen, yet?

That might change soon.

Arnoldsen impressed with 144 goals in the Danish league last season, earning him the title of Talent of the Year, and the made the Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2022 All-star Team in Portugal last July.

Arnoldsen will switch to Aalborg in the summer of 2023, likely opening the door for him the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

His current club was formed in 2021 with the merger of Skanderborg Håndbold and Aarhus Håndbold, and now takes part in their first European group phase.

Already in the first game, Skanderborg-Aarhus showed their class by winning 30:27 against HC Eurofarm Pelister North Macedonia.