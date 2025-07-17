Teams to discover European League Men fate in group matches draw

The competition started to take shape earlier this week, with the draw for the qualification round. 24 teams will take part in 12 two-legged ties, which will be played on 30/31 August and 6/7 September 2025, to earn one of the remaining places in the 32-team group matches stage.

That means that 20 teams have qualified directly for the group matches and will discover their first three opponents for the European season in Friday's draw. As with recent seasons, the 32 teams in the group matches will be divided into eight groups of four teams and face their fellow group members home and away.

Included in the teams entering the competition for the group matches are the winners of the past two editions, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, plus the other three teams who reached the EHF Finals Men 2025: Montpellier Handball, MT Melsungen and THW Kiel.

2021/22 champions Sport Lisboa e Benfica and 2022/23 runners-up Fraikin BM Granollers are also in Friday's draw, highlighting the strength in depth of the second-tier competition.

Teams in pots 1 and 2 will be drawn to any of the eight groups without restrictions.

From pot 3, THW Kiel and the four qualification round pairings will be drawn first and assigned to the first available group from A to H, respecting country protection; the three remaining teams will then be drawn and assigned to the first available group from A to H, also respecting country protection.

From pot 4, the qualification round pairing of IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun or ABC de Braga will first be drawn and assigned to the first available group from A to H. In step 2, all remaining qualification round pairings representing two different nations, excluding RK Partizan/HCB Karviná, will be drawn and assigned to the first available group from A to H, respecting country protection.

In step 3, the two qualification round pairings with two teams from the same nation will be drawn and assigned to the first available group from A to H; and to complete the draw, the pairing of RK Partizan/HCB Karviná will be drawn and assigned to the last open spot.

2025/26 EHF European League group matches draw pots

POT 1

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN)

Fraikin BM Granollers (ESP)

Montpellier Handball (FRA)

MT Melsungen (GER)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

FC Porto (POR)

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

POT 2

RK Nexe (CRO)

FTC-Green Collect (HUN)

Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL)

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

REBUD KPR Ostrovia Ostrów Wielkopolski (POL)

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)

RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO)

Tatran Prešov (SVK)

POT 3

ABANCA Ademar León (ESP)

Fenix Toulouse (FRA)

THW Kiel (GER)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)

Winner of RECKEN - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs HC Alkaloid (MKD)

Winner of SAH - Skanderborg (DEN) vs Marítimo da Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

Winner of Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs Bathco BM Torrelavega (ESP)

Winner of Mors-Thy Handball (DEN) vs Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA)

POT 4

Winner of BSV Bern (SUI) vs MRK Čakovec (CRO)

Winner of IK Sävehof (SWE) vs HK Malmö (SWE)

Winner of MRK Dugo Selo (CRO) vs MRK Sesvete (CRO)

Winner of CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Stjarnan (ISL)

Winner of KGHM Chrobry Glogów (POL) vs HF Karlskrona (SWE)

Winner of RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

Winner of Irudek Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs ABC De Braga (POR)

Winner of RK Partizan (SRB) vs HCB Karviná (CZE)

To watch the draw live, click the video below at 11:00 CEST on Friday, or head over to the Home of Handball YouTube channel and schedule a notification.