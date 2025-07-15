In the draw, 12 two-legged ties were scheduled, and the winning teams will join the 20 clubs who will enter the competition at the group matches stage.

The qualification round ties are due to be played from 30 August to 7 September 2025. On Friday 18 July, the draw for the group matches will take place.

11 of the pairings were drawn in the qualification round, while RK Partizan of Serbia will play HCB Karviná of Czechia in a special qualification, in which the loser will enter the EHF European Cup at the round 2 stage.

No country protection rules applied to the draw, leading to two domestic ties being drawn; IK Sävehof and HK Malmö of Sweden will meet each other, as will Croatian clubs MRK Dugo Selo and MRK Sesvete.

The draws in full are as follows, with the teams drawn first given the home right in the first leg:

2025/26 EHF European League Men qualification round

RECKEN - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs HC Alkaloid (MKD)

Mors-Thy Handball (DEN) vs Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

Irudek Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs ABC De Braga (POR)

KGHM Chrobry Glogów (POL) vs HF Karlskrona (SWE)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Stjarnan (ISL)

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs HK Malmö (SWE)

MRK Dugo Selo (CRO) vs MRK Sesvete (CRO)

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs Bathco BM Torrelavega (ESP)

BSV Bern (SUI) vs MRK Čakovec (CRO)

SAH - Skanderborg (DEN) vs Marítimo da Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

EHF European League Special Qualification

RK Partizan (SRB) vs HCB Karviná (CZE)

Full information regarding the competition format and teams' seeding can be found here.

To watch the draw in full, head over to the Home of Handball YouTube channel or click the video below.

© Uros Hocevar / kolektiff