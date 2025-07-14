Qualification draws to set EHF European League in motion

Qualification draws to set EHF European League in motion

14 July 2025, 12:00

The first steps on the road to EHF European League glory in both the men's and women's competitions for the 2025/26 season will be set out tomorrow when the draws for the qualification rounds will be made tomorrow, 15 July, at 11:00 CEST, live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

In the EHF European League Men, 24 teams are waiting to discover their opponents for the qualification round. In tomorrow's draw, 12 two-legged ties will be scheduled, and the winning teams will join the 20 clubs who will enter the competition at the group matches stage.

11 of the pairings will be drawn, while RK Partizan of Serbia will play HCB Karviná of Czechia in a special qualification, in which the loser will enter the EHF European Cup at the round 2 stage. No country protection rules apply to the draw.

The 24 teams entering the 2025/26 EHF European League Men qualification round are as follows:

  • RECKEN - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)
  • Marítimo da Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)
  • Bathco BM Torrelavega (ESP)
  • Mors-Thy Handball (DEN)
  • BSV Bern (SUI)
  • HK Malmö (SWE)
  • MRK Sesvete (CRO)
  • Stjarnan (ISL)
  • KGHM Chrobry Glogów (POL)
  • RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)
  • ABC De Braga (POR)
  • HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)
  • HF Karlskrona (SWE)
  • MRK Dugo Selo (CRO)
  • Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA)
  • Irudek Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
  • SAH - Skanderborg (DEN)
  • MRK Čakovec (CRO)
  • IK Sävehof (SWE)
  • CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
  • HC Alkaloid (MKD)
  • Elverum Håndball (NOR)
  • RK Partizan (SRB)*
  • HCB Karviná (CZE)*

*will participate in the EHF European League Special Qualification

The qualification round ties are due to be played from 30 August to 7 September 2025. On Friday 18 July, the draw for the group matches will take place. Full information regarding the competition format and teams' seeding can be found here.

ELM25 Final Montpellier Handball Vs SG Flensburg Handewitt MAL0559 AM

For the EHF European League Women, two draws will take place in tomorrow's ceremony. First, 18 teams will be drawn into nine two-legged ties for the opening qualification round (named qualification round 2).

Then, the nine pairings and 15 more clubs will be drawn in the second qualification round (qualification round 3), scheduling 12 two-legged ties which will determine which teams take up the remaining 12 places in the 16-team group phase.

Qualification round 2 matches will be played from 27 September to 5 October, and the round 3 fixtures will take place from 8 to 16 November, ahead of the group phase getting underway in the new year. Country protection rules do not apply to the draw.

The 18 teams entering at qualification round 2 are as follows: 

  • Skara HF (SWE)
  • LC Brühl Handball (SUI)
  • DHK Baník Most (CZE)
  • ŽRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
  • Armada Praxis Yalikavakspor SK (TUR)
  • Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT)
  • Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
  • O.F.N. Ionias (GRE)
  • JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)
  • Valur (ISL)
  • IK Sävehof (SWE)
  • SPONO Eagles (SUI)
  • HH Elite (DEN)
  • Molde Elite (NOR)
  • CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
  • ES Besançon Féminin (FRA)
  • Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC (HUN)
  • GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI)

The 15 teams entering in round 3 are as follows:

  • Viborg HK (DEN)
  • HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)
  • HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER)
  • Tertnes Bergen (NOR)
  • CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
  • JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)
  • MOL Esztergom (HUN)
  • HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
  • KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
  • VfL Oldenburg (GER) 
  • Larvik Håndballklubb (NOR)
  • Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
  • Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)
  • HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO)
  • PGE MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL)

Full information regarding the competition format and teams' seeding can be found here.

Click the video below or head over to the Home of Handball YouTube channel to watch the draws live at 11:00 CEST on Tuesday.

 

Photos © EHF archive, Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

W19 EHF Euro SC Bemax 17
MAL4661
