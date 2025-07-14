Qualification draws to set EHF European League in motion

In the EHF European League Men, 24 teams are waiting to discover their opponents for the qualification round. In tomorrow's draw, 12 two-legged ties will be scheduled, and the winning teams will join the 20 clubs who will enter the competition at the group matches stage.

11 of the pairings will be drawn, while RK Partizan of Serbia will play HCB Karviná of Czechia in a special qualification, in which the loser will enter the EHF European Cup at the round 2 stage. No country protection rules apply to the draw.

The 24 teams entering the 2025/26 EHF European League Men qualification round are as follows:

RECKEN - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)

Marítimo da Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

Bathco BM Torrelavega (ESP)

Mors-Thy Handball (DEN)

BSV Bern (SUI)

HK Malmö (SWE)

MRK Sesvete (CRO)

Stjarnan (ISL)

KGHM Chrobry Glogów (POL)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

ABC De Braga (POR)

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

HF Karlskrona (SWE)

MRK Dugo Selo (CRO)

Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA)

Irudek Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

SAH - Skanderborg (DEN)

MRK Čakovec (CRO)

IK Sävehof (SWE)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

HC Alkaloid (MKD)

Elverum Håndball (NOR)

RK Partizan (SRB)*

HCB Karviná (CZE)*

*will participate in the EHF European League Special Qualification

The qualification round ties are due to be played from 30 August to 7 September 2025. On Friday 18 July, the draw for the group matches will take place. Full information regarding the competition format and teams' seeding can be found here.