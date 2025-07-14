Qualification draws to set EHF European League in motion

For the EHF European League Women, two draws will take place in tomorrow's ceremony. First, 18 teams will be drawn into nine two-legged ties for the opening qualification round (named qualification round 2).
Then, the nine pairings and 15 more clubs will be drawn in the second qualification round (qualification round 3), scheduling 12 two-legged ties which will determine which teams take up the remaining 12 places in the 16-team group phase.
Qualification round 2 matches will be played from 27 September to 5 October, and the round 3 fixtures will take place from 8 to 16 November, ahead of the group phase getting underway in the new year. Country protection rules do not apply to the draw.
The 18 teams entering at qualification round 2 are as follows:
- Skara HF (SWE)
- LC Brühl Handball (SUI)
- DHK Baník Most (CZE)
- ŽRK Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
- Armada Praxis Yalikavakspor SK (TUR)
- Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT)
- Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
- O.F.N. Ionias (GRE)
- JuRo Unirek VZV (NED)
- Valur (ISL)
- IK Sävehof (SWE)
- SPONO Eagles (SUI)
- HH Elite (DEN)
- Molde Elite (NOR)
- CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
- ES Besançon Féminin (FRA)
- Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC (HUN)
- GC Amicitia Zürich (SUI)
The 15 teams entering in round 3 are as follows:
- Viborg HK (DEN)
- HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER)
- HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER)
- Tertnes Bergen (NOR)
- CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
- JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)
- MOL Esztergom (HUN)
- HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
- KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
- VfL Oldenburg (GER)
- Larvik Håndballklubb (NOR)
- Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
- Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP)
- HC Dalmatinka Ploce (CRO)
- PGE MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL)
Full information regarding the competition format and teams' seeding can be found here.
Click the video below or head over to the Home of Handball YouTube channel to watch the draws live at 11:00 CEST on Tuesday.
Photos © EHF archive, Anze Malovrh / kolektiff