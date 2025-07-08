EHF European League 2025/26 seeding set

44 clubs are lined up to start the EHF European League Men 2025/26, including defending title holders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who will begin their campaign in the group matches.

The title holders in the women’s competition, Thüringer HC, also from Germany, will first see international action in November, when they start in the group phase. A total of 37 teams are set to contest the EHF European League Women 2025/26.

Men’s competition

The men’s competition begins with one qualification round, to be played from 30 August to 7 September 2025 and with the draw on 15 July. 24 teams will contest the qualification round:

RECKEN - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)

Marítimo da Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

Bathco BM Torrelavega (ESP)

Mors-Thy Handball (DEN)

BSV Bern (SUI)

HK Malmö (SWE)

MRK Sesvete (CRO)

Stjarnan (ISL)

KGHM Chrobry Glogów (POL)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

ABC De Braga (POR)

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI)

HF Karlskrona (SWE)

MRK Dugo Selo (CRO)

Saint-Raphael Var Handball (FRA)

Irudek Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

SAH - Skanderborg (DEN)

MRK Čakovec (CRO)

IK Sävehof (SWE)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

HC Alkaloid (MKD)

Elverum Håndball (NOR)

RK Partizan (SRB)

HCB Karviná (CZE)

From the qualification round, a total of 12 sides will progress to the group matches, for which the draw will be held on 18 July and when the weekly Tuesday evening schedule begins. The group matches will start on 14 October and culminate on 2 December.

20 clubs have been directly seeded for the group matches. They are:

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

MT Melsungen (GER)

Montpellier Handball (FRA)

FC Porto (POR)

Fraikin BM Granollers (ESP)

Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN)

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

RK Nexe (CRO)

AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU)

Knattspyrnufélagið Fram (ISL)

FTC-Green Collect (HUN)

HC Vardar 1961 (MKD)

REBUD KPR Ostrovia Ostrów Wielkopolski (POL)

Tatran Prešov (SVK)

RD LL Grosist Slovan (SLO)

THW Kiel (GER)

Fenix Toulouse (FRA)

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)

ABANCA Ademar León (ESP)

From the group matches, the teams ranked first and second on each table will qualify for the main round, which will begin on 17 February and end on 10 March 2026.

The knockout stage begins on 31 March, with the first legs of the play-offs. The second-leg play-offs will take place on 7 April, and the quarter-finals will be played on 28 April and 5 May. The title will be decided at the EHF Finals, where both the semi-finals and finals will be played over one weekend, on 30–31 May.