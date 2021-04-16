Austria and Poland inseparable after opening leg

Claudia Wess' goal with 6 seconds remaining ensured Austria did not suffer defeat in the home leg of their Women's World Championship 2021 play-off with Poland, setting up a winner-takes-all match in Poland on Tuesday. With the lead changing hands multiple times and the biggest lead for either side standing at 3 goals, this match looked destined to end in a stalemate. Having missed out on Japan 2019, Poland will be hoping home advantage sees them through to Spain 2021, while Austria will be desperate to end a 12-year run without qualifying at the World Championship.

WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Austria 29:29 Poland (13:13)