World Championship
Austria and Poland inseparable after opening leg
Claudia Wess' goal with 6 seconds remaining ensured Austria did not suffer defeat in the home leg of their Women's World Championship 2021 play-off with Poland, setting up a winner-takes-all match in Poland on Tuesday. With the lead changing hands multiple times and the biggest lead for either side standing at 3 goals, this match looked destined to end in a stalemate. Having missed out on Japan 2019, Poland will be hoping home advantage sees them through to Spain 2021, while Austria will be desperate to end a 12-year run without qualifying at the World Championship.
WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG
Austria 29:29 Poland (13:13)
- The lead changed hands 6 times in Maria Enzersdorf, with the sides level at both 30 and 60 minutes
- Nina Neidhart notched 8 goals for Austria, Natalia Nosek nabbed 6 for Poland
- Both sides held 3-goal advantages at various stages of the second half, but neither were able to capitalise.
- Marki, Poland is the venue for the second leg, where the deadlock will have to be broken