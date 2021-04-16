World Championship
Advantage Montenegro after Belarus scare
Despite not qualifying for a Women's World Championship this century, Belarus will be eyeing an upset against Montenegro when the two teams do battle again on Tuesday in Minsk. It will be a tall order to overturn the six-goal deficit inflicted upon them this evening by the Montenegrins, who themselves finished fifth at Japan 2019, but a mere one-goal margin at the break will have provided cause for optimism. Tonight's hosts, of course, did show their class in the second half and put some daylight between themselves and the Belarussians.
WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG
Montenegro 29:23 Belarus (14:13)
- Djurdjina Jaukovic spearheaded the Montenegro attack with 9 goals, 7 of which came before the break
- Belarus led three times midway through the first half, but never by more than one goal
- Anastasiya Kulak scored 8 times for Belarus who have not played at the Women's World Championship since 1999
- Montenegro will be hoping to secure a sixth straight appearance in the finals on Tuesday.