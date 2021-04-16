Advantage Montenegro after Belarus scare

Despite not qualifying for a Women's World Championship this century, Belarus will be eyeing an upset against Montenegro when the two teams do battle again on Tuesday in Minsk. It will be a tall order to overturn the six-goal deficit inflicted upon them this evening by the Montenegrins, who themselves finished fifth at Japan 2019, but a mere one-goal margin at the break will have provided cause for optimism. Tonight's hosts, of course, did show their class in the second half and put some daylight between themselves and the Belarussians.

WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, PLAY-OFF, FIRST LEG

Montenegro 29:23 Belarus (14:13)