On Saturday two draws were held in Herning, Denmark, on the fringes of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, to decide the organisational rights for the Men’s U19 World Championship 2021 qualification tournament, as well as the Men’s U21 World Championship 2021 qualification tournament.

For the qualification tournament for the U19 World Championship in Greece, which will take place between 30 April and 3 May 2021, Austria have the first right to organise, ahead of Russia, Israel and Italy in that order.

The two top-ranked teams of this tournament will qualify for the U19 World Championship in Greece, to be held between 18 and 29 August 2021.

The 12 European teams directly qualified from their ranking at the M18 EHF EURO 2018 are Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, Croatia, Spain, Germany, France, Serbia, Slovenia, Hungary, Norway and Portugal.

For the qualification tournament for the U21 World Championship in Hungary, which will take place between 12 and 14 March 2021, Israel have the first right to organise, followed by Austria, Romania and Italy in that order.

Again, the first two teams at the tournament will book their tickets for the World Championship, which will be played in Hungary from 23 June to 4 July 2021.

The 12 European teams directly qualified are Slovenia, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Iceland, Serbia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Hungary.