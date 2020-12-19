The road to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany will potentially start in Georgia. The Georgian Handball Federation was drawn with the first right to organise the qualifiers phase 1 tournament, which will take place with four teams from 12 to 14 March 2021, with the top two sides progressing to the relegation round.

Cyprus has the second right to organise the tournament, followed by Great Britain and Bulgaria.

The draw took place on Saturday on the fringes of the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in Herning, Denmark.

The two best-ranked teams will join Luxembourg and the highest-ranked European team from the IHF/EHF Emerging Nations Championship for the relegation round of the qualification for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany. The winners of the relegation round play-offs will enter the final qualification phase for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

Playing schedule for the tournament

First match: Bulgaria vs Great Britain

Second match: Cyprus vs Georgia

Third match: Cyprus vs Bulgaria

Fourth match: Georgia vs Great Britain

Fifth match: Great Britain vs Cyprus

Sixth match: Georgia vs Bulgaria