An eventful evening in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League produced once again fiery clashes, with two of the matches producing 68 and 66 goals respectively, as Barça and GOG were pretty much flawless from an attacking point of view, clinching crucial wins against FC Porto and Telekom Veszprém HC.

The Hungarian powerhouse conceded their first loss of the season, while HC Zagreb secured their maiden win, with a dominating display against Kolstad Handball, with the Norwegian champions being stopped in their tracks, due to a monster effort on defence by the Croatian side.