“Barça are an example to follow in European handball”

Out of the 12 seasons the EHF FINAL4 has been played, Barça holds the record for the most participations, with the 2021 edition being their ninth. And the team from Barcelona could write even more history by winning their tenth Champions League trophy this afternoon, when they face Aalborg in the final at 18:00 CEST.

“This number tells more than anything else that Barça are part of the DNA of the Champions League. And this, independently of the results,” says Michael Wiederer, EHF President.

Barça has promoted handball for a very long time. In fact, “Mes que un Club”, (more than a club), the mantra for the multi-sports team, resonates, with five major sports represented under the FCB banner: football, basketball, handball, roller hockey and futsal.

“It makes us unique in the world,” confirms Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona President. “We cooperate with our fans, with our supporters, who love all these sports. We have to offer them a great show, because that’s what they expect.”

The show has become a prevalent element in today’s handball, with the fans being excited not only about what happens on the court but also by what is going on behind the scenes. Wiederer is adamant that the future, for handball powerhouses, will also be directed by clubs’ ability to offer more than just a handball game.

“We need to motivate clubs to have the best possible venues, so that fans do not only come for the game, but also the show and everything else around the game. If you have a good facility, like Barça do, you can entertain with what is going on on the court, but also around the court,” Wiederer says.