Record champions meet EHF FINAL4 debutants in final

After creating surprises both in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, can Aalborg go even further and win the trophy? No Danish side has ever reached the final before, so lifting the trophy would make even more history.

But Barça, a club which has won the Champions League nine times already, have a lot to make up for, including their 2020 loss in the final.

If the Spanish side look like the clear favourites on paper, Aalborg has proven lately that being the outsiders suits them perfectly.

Prior to the final, familiar rivals HBC Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will play an all-French placement match.

FINAL

Barça (ESP) vs Aalborg Handbold (DEN)

Sunday 13 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Barça defeated Nantes in the semi-final on Saturday (31:26) while Aalborg beat Paris (35:33)

since 2015, the last time they won the Champions League, Barça only played one final, in 2020, and lost it to THW Kiel

Barça have not lost a single game in the Champions League this season, with a perfect 19 wins out of 19 games. Aalborg, on the other end, have already lost eight

the two sides played against each other in the group phase this season, with Barça winning both contests (42:33 and 35:32)

since 2013, Aalborg and Barça have faced each other eight times in the Champions League, four times over the last two seasons. The Spanish side won them all, scoring over 40 goals twice

Barça’s Dika Mem is challenging for the best scorer trophy of the season, with 91 goals so far this season including six in the semi-final. He is two behind Meshkov Brest’s Mikita Vailupau (93 goals)

Nikolaj Christensen is Aalborg’s top scorer this season with 66

Barça coach Xavier Pascual is joining Dinamo Bucuresti next season, but before then could be the first coach to win three times in Cologne

Vaclav Horacek and Jiri Novotny, the two Czech referees, will be taking charge of the first Champions League final in their career

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)

Sunday 13 June, 15:15 CEST, live on EHFTV