EHF Champions League

Barça beat Veszprém, score 37 goals again

EHF / Björn Pazen09 February 2021, 23:00

Only in the 10 minutes before half-time were visitors Veszprém on a similar level to their hosts Barça – as before and after it the only EHF Champions League participant with 10 victories from 10 group matches were dominant.

The 37:30 result was the 42nd Champions League home victory in a row for the record-winning Spanish side, who now have the optimum of 20 points in their account.

GROUP B

Barça (ESP) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 37:30 (15:15)

  • Barça’s 16th victory in their 23rd duel against Veszprém in history
  • Seven-goal gap was the third-biggest ever in a duel between the sides, and the biggest one for more than 20 years (31:23 on 14 November 1999)
  • Like in the first match last week (37:34), Barça scored 37 goals and Barça’s top scorer was Aleix Gomez with 10 goals from 12 attempts
  • The home side had the better start, leading 13:9 before the visitors struck back, going on a 6:2 run up to the break to bring it all-square (15:15)
  • Veszprém’s tall Dane Nikolaj Markussen scored five of his total eight goals in the first 30 minutes.
  • First time this season Barça had not been ahead at half-time, but it took them only eight minutes to pull ahead to another four-goal-advance at 22:18 and they never looked back
  • Seven times in 10 group matches so far, Barça have scored 35 or more goals.

A class of its own - mainly in attack

Barça are currently in a class of their own in the EHF Champions League. The record winners have scored 364 goals in 10 matches, an average of 36.4 and now have a goal difference of +77.

On Thursday, the Catalan side have the chance to extend their record series, when they have they face Zagreb for the second time this season.

We got more intensity in defence [in the second half] and we scored easy goals on the fast-break and could play more free.

We’re happy with the team to get the two points and to be close to be first in the group.
Gonzalo Perez de Vargas
Player, Barca
