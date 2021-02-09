Barça beat Veszprém, score 37 goals again

Only in the 10 minutes before half-time were visitors Veszprém on a similar level to their hosts Barça – as before and after it the only EHF Champions League participant with 10 victories from 10 group matches were dominant.

The 37:30 result was the 42nd Champions League home victory in a row for the record-winning Spanish side, who now have the optimum of 20 points in their account.

GROUP B

Barça (ESP) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 37:30 (15:15)

Barça’s 16th victory in their 23rd duel against Veszprém in history

Seven-goal gap was the third-biggest ever in a duel between the sides, and the biggest one for more than 20 years (31:23 on 14 November 1999)

Like in the first match last week (37:34), Barça scored 37 goals and Barça’s top scorer was Aleix Gomez with 10 goals from 12 attempts

The home side had the better start, leading 13:9 before the visitors struck back, going on a 6:2 run up to the break to bring it all-square (15:15)

Veszprém’s tall Dane Nikolaj Markussen scored five of his total eight goals in the first 30 minutes.

First time this season Barça had not been ahead at half-time, but it took them only eight minutes to pull ahead to another four-goal-advance at 22:18 and they never looked back

Seven times in 10 group matches so far, Barça have scored 35 or more goals.

A class of its own - mainly in attack

Barça are currently in a class of their own in the EHF Champions League. The record winners have scored 364 goals in 10 matches, an average of 36.4 and now have a goal difference of +77.

On Thursday, the Catalan side have the chance to extend their record series, when they have they face Zagreb for the second time this season.