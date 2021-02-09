USAM Nimes extend winning streak

After three consecutive wins in all competitions, USAM Nimes collected their fourth triumph in group B of the EHF European League Men, defeating Tatran Presov 25:20 in France.

Similar to what happened in Slovakia, the collective power of the French team was greater than Presov's and helped them secure their fourth win in group B.

GROUP B

USAM Nimes (FRA) vs Tatran Presov (SVK) 25:20 (12:11)

USAM Nimes achieved a very important win and now have eight points in group B

Nimes goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet made nine saves during the game

Tatran Presov's Pedro Pacheco was the best scorer of the match, with six goals

Tatran Presov are still without a win in the EHF European League

USAM Nimes collective strength proves the difference

With the score at 7:7 after 18 minutes, the match was evenly balanced. But shortly after the break, Nimes enjoyed a 4:0 run, improving the score from 12:11 to 16:11, and Presov could not close the gap thereafter.

Four of French team's players scored four goals, and the power of their playing group and the depth in their squad made the difference on Tuesday.