Barça suffer first defeat, Szeged and the rest narrow the gap

GROUP B

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Barça (ESP) 28:23 (14:13)

On 29 February 2024, defending champions Barça lost their last away match in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. That was round 13 of the group phase at Magdeburg. Nine months later, the previously undefeated record winners were defeated again, once more in Magdeburg, but still remain on top of group B.

Spanish giants shocked the hosts in the first 15 minutes, leading 8:4, but then the German side turned the match around to take a slim lead before the break (14:13). Backed by their incredible fans and one of their two Spaniards, goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez who played brilliantly and clearly overshadowed Barça’s Perez de Vargas and Nielsen, Magdeburg had every reason to be optimistic. Meanwhile, Magnusson was on fire in attack. In crunch time, after 25:22, both sides were too hectic offensively and missed plenty of chances. Finally, a double strike from two new arrivals – Zehnder and Serradilla, secured crucial points for the hosts, who managed to overtake Kolstad and Kielce in the rankings.