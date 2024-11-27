Barça suffer first defeat, Szeged and the rest narrow the gap

Barça suffer first defeat, Szeged and the rest narrow the gap

27 November 2024, 22:50

Only the teams from group B were on court at the start of Round 9 in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. The gap between the top 4 teams is getting smaller. As Barça were defeated for the first time this season, and Szeged took the points at Kolstad, leaders' advantage is now only three points. Aalborg (winners against Kielce) and Nantes (winners at Zagreb) are only one point below Szeged. Magdeburg made a huge leap in the rankings.

  • Szeged consolidated the second position in group B after a close, but well deserved victory at Trondheim
  • after scoring seven times against Kolstad, Szeged’s top scorer Mario Sostaric is on 70 season goals
  • the 34:26 at Aalborg was Kielce’s fourth consecutive defeat, while the 2024 finalists extended the gap to the Polish side to five points
  • Jack Thurin and Aleks Vlah each scored six goals in Aalborg’s second victory against Kielce, but their hero was goalkeeper Fabian Norsten
  • Sergey Hernandez saved 18 shots and was crucial in Magdeburg’s 28:23 win against Barça – first defeat of this season for the defending champions
  • Ómar Ingi Magnusson's eight goals also proved vital for Magdeburg in the re-match of the 2023 semi-final, also won by the German side
  • strong all-round performance from line player Nicolas Tournat was key in Nantes’ second away win this season

GROUP B

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Barça (ESP) 28:23 (14:13)

On 29 February 2024, defending champions Barça lost their last away match in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. That was round 13 of the group phase at Magdeburg. Nine months later, the previously undefeated record winners were defeated again, once more in Magdeburg, but still remain on top of group B.

Spanish giants shocked the hosts in the first 15 minutes, leading 8:4, but then the German side turned the match around to take a slim lead before the break (14:13). Backed by their incredible fans and one of their two Spaniards, goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez who played brilliantly and clearly overshadowed Barça’s Perez de Vargas and Nielsen, Magdeburg had every reason to be optimistic. Meanwhile, Magnusson was on fire in attack. In crunch time, after 25:22, both sides were too hectic offensively and missed plenty of chances. Finally, a double strike from two new arrivals – Zehnder and Serradilla, secured crucial points for the hosts, who managed to overtake Kolstad and Kielce in the rankings.

 

That was very important for us after four defeats (in all competitions). I'm very proud of the team, we were down after those defeats, but I can say that we blocked out all the negativity in training and that's why I'm proud of how we played today against the leaders of our group. Proud of the staff, the team and above all the fans - without them a win like this would not be possible.
Sergey Hernandez
Goalkeeper, SC Magdeburg
23 goals are far too few in modern handball. In attack SCM were much better. Especially Gisli caused us problems one-on-one and we didn't defend well there either.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 22:25 (12:13)

Even coaching veteran Velimir Petkovic could not prevent Zagreb’s defeat this time. One week after their win against Magdeburg, the Croatian champions fell to Nantes who adapted perfectly and deservedly took both points.

Former Zagreb’s goalkeeper Ivan Pesic partly played an important role in this defence-oriented clash, finishing the match with 11 saves to his name. After the break, both sides struggled with scoring. In contrast to their brilliant start last week against Magdeburg, this time Zagreb could not outplay their opponents. The biggest lead either team had in the first half was by two goals, and then Nantes took a 17:14 lead. Zagreb fought back until Nantes again pulled away to a three-goal margin at 22:19 and sealed their victory. Patryk Walczak netted six times for the hosts, while Nicolas Tournat scored seven goals for the guests.

 

It is hard to say anything after such a game. Of course I'm disappointed. In France we were close for 50 minutes, but then we failed to secure points in the end. Although we worked on improving different things, that happened again today. We've got a lot of problems with the roster at the moment as we're really lacking back players. In the first half they were playing aggressively towards our shooters which opened up space for Patryk (Walczak) today on the line. We looked good on the defensive side of the court, but we were struggling in attack and that simply wasn't enough to secure points today.
Velimir Petkovic
Head coach, HC Zagreb
We prepared well for Zagreb, we knew that we have to find a way to stop them, deliver on the defensive side of the court, which was going to put us in a great chance to win this one. It wasn't an ideal match for us either, we made some mistakes but overall it was a good performance and I'm happy.
Ivan Pesic
Goalkeeper, HBC Nantes
Kolstad Håndbold (NOR) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) 33:36 (16:17)

Szeged took revenge for, by now, their only home defeat of this EHF Champions League season (27:29 against Kolstad). Winning at  Trondheim, the Hungarian champions consolidated their second place and immediately reduced the gap to Barça, who is playing at Magdeburg later, to only three points. Although the encounter was evenly matched for 60 minutes, Kolstad were never ahead. The score was tied for the last time in the 25th minute (12:12).

After half-time, Szeged got the upper hand, but at 25:25, the hosts missed out on several chances to turn the match around. That was the wake-up call for Szeged: Janus Smarason and Sebastian Frimmel scored within seconds for the first three-goal lead. Finally, the match was decided when Szeged’s top scorer Mario Sostaric netted for 32:28 with just four minutes left. Sostaric and Kolstad’s Sigvaldi Björn Gudjonsson were top scorers with seven goals each.

 

Congratulations to Szeged, they played a strong game today. I am a little bit disappointed today, we did some stupid mistakes, lost the ball in counter attacks. At the same time, we were a bit soft in our defence. Offensively we played a strong match, scored 33 goals which should be enough, but Szeged were stronger. We need to work harder and fight like wolves in the next matches.
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Head coach, Kolstad Håndbold
I am very proud of the boys. The last game in Hungary when we lost, it hurt a lot! So we had a lot of emotions going into this game. Today we were in front almost the entire match and that is comforting for us.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, OTP Bank - Pick Szeged
Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 34:26 (20:13)

Since the 28:35 in the reverse fixture against Aalborg, Kielce did not take a single point in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Things did not change in the fourth consecutive match. In contrast, the Danish champions extended their run to four wins in the last five matches and are now on 11 points.

Aalborg were in express mode right from the start, shocking Kielce with an initial 5:0 run. Another 6:2 run until the half-time score of 20:13 already decided the duel of the teams who have lost the previous four Champions League finals (Aalborg 2021 and 2024, Kielce 2022 and 2023). Despite missing some key players, the hosts were on fire and extended the gap easily to a double-figure margin for the first time at 28:18 – again backed by a strong performance of goalkeeper Fabian Norsten, who saved 15 shots (38 per cent success rate). Kielce did not have the measures to score and remain on six points after their sixth defeat in nine matches.

 

We played really well today in a fantastic atmosphere with a lot of energy from our players. This morning I could just feel that today would be one of those days, and it was.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold
Congratulations to Aalborg. They were a 100 per cent better from the beginning to the end. I think in the first seven minutes we lost the game and made no goals. After that it was 53 minutes I cannot explain.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
