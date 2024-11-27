Martin: “These young players are really hungry”

Spain will play in group C in Basel, where they will meet Portugal, current world champions France, and Poland. With only two places in the main round up for grabs, compared to three in the previous system, Martin expects a tough challenge.

“We knew before and now that this year it’s even more difficult to go to the next round, because only two teams. [There are] more teams with a similar level than us and less teams who go for the next round. Not three, just two. And we are in a group, just France is probably over us, over all of us, but the others are very similar.

“It’s going to depend on the day. So, what we really want is to be good in these days, to feel good to play handball on those days. Not only against Portugal and Poland — it's more or less our level. Also against France, of course. But we are not thinking too much about the next — just preparing ourselves,” says Martin.

“We still need some things to improve and we are working on it before thinking too much on our opponents. So first is ourselves, and then we will think a bit and we will try to adapt to the style of the opponents.”

With the new players coming in, Spain have had the chance to change their playing style.

“We have now much power from outside shots. Before was really difficult for us to open the defence, because we don't have so many shooters. And now is this young generation, they are used to and they like to and they are effective from distance, so it's also good because then we can use our, let's say, small players who go really good for the spaces and also our pivots who are strong and big. And we will try to not to be easy for no one. Using different strategies according for a style of defence or if they take one, then we will try for the next,” says Martin. “Also, our wings are really fast and really good from the corner. So, we will try to make everything not to be easy for no one.”

Photos © EHF/kolektiff, Macedonian Handball Federation, JLRECIO