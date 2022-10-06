Barça tie scoring record with strong win against Elverum

Barça extended their winning run to four games, by delivering a superb attacking performance to clinch a 46:30 win against Elverum Handball, in the round 4 Match of the Week.

The reigning champions also tied their best attacking performance in the competition of 46 goals scored in a single game, previously set against Danish side KIF Kolding in the 2009/10 season.

GROUP B

MOTW: Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Barça (ESP) 30:46 (15:23)

Barça’s 23 goals in the first half were the most scored in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League since the Spanish side scored 24 against HC PPD Zagreb in the group phase in October 2020

it was the 12 th win in a row for the Spanish side in the competition, with their last game without a win coming against Paris Saint-Germain Handball, 28:28, in last season’s group phase, in December 2021

win in a row for the Spanish side in the competition, with their last game without a win coming against Paris Saint-Germain Handball, 28:28, in last season’s group phase, in December 2021 Barça scored over 40 goals in a game for the first time since May 2021, when they scored 40 goals against HC Meshkov Brest in a 40:28 win

the Spanish side tied their best-ever start to the competition after four rounds, with a clean sweep of their opponents, a feature that they had previously managed in eight other seasons

Elverum have started the Champions League with four losses in a row for the second time in history, with the fourth loss coming against Barça, exactly the same outcome as the 2019/20 season

the Spanish side now boasts this season’s best attack, with 151 goals, an average of 37.75 goals scored per game, seven more than second-placed Nantes

Flawless attack lifts Barça to record performance

There is little doubt that Barça are now well past coach Antonio Carlos Ortega’s settling-in period and the Spanish team is currently firing on all cylinders, riding a red-hot 12-game winning streak in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

The packed Hakons Hall in Lillehammer witnessed a flawless attacking performance from the reigning champions, who had 12 outfield players on the scoresheet, and boasted an incredible 90% shot efficiency in a dominant display.

