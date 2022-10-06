THIS IS ME: GRO HAMMERSENG-EDIN

You know, handball gave me everything. It was the sport that felt natural. It never felt like a job, and this is one of the luckiest situations – where you go to a job and love it. It also helped me settle down and create a family. Which is not only amazing, but a dream scenario.

But you want me to tell you how I got here, right? Well, I was raised up in a family with a passion for sports, therefore I was right there among the action since I was little. First it was football but when I was 10-years-old, one of my best friends asked me if I would like to play handball.

That was the moment my life changed. At first, it looked like any other sport. Then, it grew on me, and it dawned on me that I had a natural feel for this sport. Bear in mind that this was when I was a little girl, and I was not dreaming of becoming a professional handball player. It was not a dream; it was not something that I pursued wholeheartedly.