Barça win MOTW thriller, Kiel on top again

GROUP B

MOTW: Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Barça (ESP) 30:31 (15:17)



Barça are back at the top after avenging their painful 36:41 home defeat in round 6: But, those two points were only decided with the final buzzer. Ten seconds before the end, Dika Mem scored to make it 31:30 and five seconds later at the other end of the court, he blocked Sergej Kosorotov's shot to secure the record winner's eighth victory and the first home defeat for Veszprém this season. The match was definitely MOTW worthy as both sides showed an intense fight for every centimeter. Barça had the better start, leading by three goals several times before the break. Then, the hosts accelerated their game and in the second half, the lead changed six times, with Barça's 20:18 lead in minute 34 becoming the last two-goal lead in the match. In the 51st minute Verprém's took a 28:27 lead, but it would end up being their advantage as Barça closed out the match for the 30:31 victory. One big reason for their win was the outstanding performance of goalkeeper, Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, who saved 13 shots and was awarded Player of the Match.