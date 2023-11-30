Court of Handball rejects Pelister protest

The protest was submitted regarding several referee decisions. After a careful evaluation of the allegedly controversial decisions, the panel has determined that the decisions were based on the referees’ observations of the factual situation within the course of the match. Such decisions fall under the scope of the EHF Legal Regulations as well as the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Regulations and shall be regarded as factual and thus final decisions not being subject to any protest.

The protest is therefore rejected as inadmissible.

An appeal may be filed to the EHF Court of Appeal withing three days.