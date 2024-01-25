EHF EURO
Battles of the titans to return to EHF EURO final
The current world, Olympic and European title holders – Denmark, France and Sweden – will all take the court for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals on Friday, along with hosts Germany. With all four nations having won the EHF EURO trophy before, the two semi-final battles will see the sides aiming to return to the final.
I foresee a game with great defences and goalkeepers, I think Sweden have a great 0-6 defence and they are really fast on fastbreaks as well. Often, when we lost against them, they scored easy goals because we made some technical mistakes, we will try to give them as few as possible tomorrow.
I think that every game is special, but also that we play at a different level than last year. Both teams know each other very well, this will be the fourth semi-final between us. We meet one of the best teams in the word. But we are a very strong team, we believe in ourselves a lot and I’m sure we will have a say in this game.
We have tested a lot in the last year, players and how to build a new team. We have done that and I’m very satisfied with how they have performed. Up to now, not everything has been perfect but I think we deserve to go to the semi-finals. I’m very pleased with the team up to now and we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.
We know it’s going to be difficult, but I strongly believe if we can stay strong in defence and give our goalkeepers an opportunity to be match winners, we have a good chance to be in the final.