EURO24M Denmark Vs Sweden MAL7746 AM
EHF EURO

Battles of the titans to return to EHF EURO final

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
25 January 2024, 11:00

The current world, Olympic and European title holders – Denmark, France and Sweden – will all take the court for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 semi-finals on Friday, along with hosts Germany. With all four nations having won the EHF EURO trophy before, the two semi-final battles will see the sides aiming to return to the final.

Denmark, France and Sweden all played the semi-finals at the EHF EURO 2022, with France leaving empty-handed while Denmark picked up the bronze medal and Sweden raised the trophy. The three teams also played the semi-finals at the 2023 and 2021 World Championships, where the titles were won by Denmark, as well as the EHF EURO 2018, making them clearly some of the most successful national teams in recent years.

Germany last played a semi-final at the co-hosted World Championship in 2019.

SEMI-FINAL

France vs Sweden
Friday 26 January, 17:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this semi-final pits the two teams with the strongest title record at the Men’s EHF EURO against each other for a classic battle that is their 26th overall, and seventh at the EURO
  • Sweden have won the Men’s EHF EURO trophy five times, including four of the first five editions and in 2022. Current Olympic champions France have taken the title three times, latest in 2014
  • France have not missed a semi-final in any major championship since the EHF EURO 2020, including two World Championships, the previous edition of the EURO and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
  • overall, France have participated in 27 semi-finals across the EHF EURO, Olympic Games and World Championship, and have won 15 of them
  • however, France lost the last two EHF EURO semi-finals they played, including in 2022 to Sweden, ultimately finishing fourth at the previous edition and third in 2018
  • Sweden have returned to the top of international rankings in recent years, after making it to the medal round at 20 major championships up to 2002
  • in 2018, Sweden qualified for the EHF EURO final following a 16-year wait and in 2022 they returned to the top of the podium after 20 years
  • Sweden lost two games so far at the EHF EURO 2024, against Norway and fellow semi-finalists Denmark, while France are the only unbeaten semi-finalists with six wins and a draw to Switzerland
  • France’s top scorer is right back Dika Mem, with 41 goals, all from the field; Sweden’s is wing Hampus Wanne with 28, including 18 penalties
  • France’s Nedim Remili has made 43 assists to lead this individual statistic; Sweden’s Felix Claar is joint-fifth with 28

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240125 Karabatic Quote JE
I foresee a game with great defences and goalkeepers, I think Sweden have a great 0-6 defence and they are really fast on fastbreaks as well. Often, when we lost against them, they scored easy goals because we made some technical mistakes, we will try to give them as few as possible tomorrow.
Luka Karabatic
Line player, France
20240125 Solberg Quote JC
I think that every game is special, but also that we play at a different level than last year. Both teams know each other very well, this will be the fourth semi-final between us. We meet one of the best teams in the word. But we are a very strong team, we believe in ourselves a lot and I’m sure we will have a say in this game.
Glenn Solberg
Head coach, Sweden

Germany vs Denmark
Friday 26 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • prior to Sweden, Germany are the most recent EHF EURO title winners of the semi-finalists, having taken the trophy against all odds in 2016. They have reached the final a total of three times
  • Denmark have had huge success in recent years, with three world titles back-to-back plus two consecutive Olympic finals in 2016 and 2021, but the EHF EURO final has eluded them. They last reached it in 2014 on home turf
  • this will be Denmark’s 10th EHF EURO semi-final and 26th overall; for Germany, it is the sixth EURO semi and 21st overall
  • Germany centre back Juri Knorr is the third top scorer of the EHF EURO 2024 with 43 goals, and has also made 25 assists
  • Denmark back Mathias Gidsel has scored 42 goals at an almost unmatched shooting efficiency of 84 per cent and has 26 assists, having played one match less than Knorr
  • Denmark’s goalkeepers have combined for the most saves at the EHF EURO 2024, with 96 at a rate of 35.8 per cent; Emil Nielsen stopped 55 of those
  • Germany’s Andreas Wolff finished the main round second on the ranking of most saves in the competition, with 72 at a rate of 36.2 per cent
  • Denmark lost only one game at the EHF EURO 2024, on the last main round day when key stars Gidsel, Simon Pytlick and Magnus Saugstrup watched from the stands
  • Germany won four games on their path to the semi-final, were defeated once in the preliminary round, by France, and had one draw in the main round, against Austria
  • the historic balance between these sides stands at eight wins for Denmark, nine for Germany and two draws. At the EURO, Denmark have won three games and Germany four

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240125 Gislason Quote AH
We have tested a lot in the last year, players and how to build a new team. We have done that and I’m very satisfied with how they have performed. Up to now, not everything has been perfect but I think we deserve to go to the semi-finals. I’m very pleased with the team up to now and we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.
Alfred Gislason
Head coach, Germany
20240125 Mollgaard Quote JC
We know it’s going to be difficult, but I strongly believe if we can stay strong in defence and give our goalkeepers an opportunity to be match winners, we have a good chance to be in the final.
Henrik Møllgaard
Line player, Denmark

5/6 PLACEMENT MATCH

Hungary vs Slovenia
Friday 26 January, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Hungary have equalled their best ranking ever at the Men’s EHF EURO and highest in 26 years by reaching this match, as they placed sixth in 1998
  • Slovenia were semi-finalists in 2020 and runners-up in 2004. They ranked fifth once before, in 2000, and sixth in 2012
  • both teams won all their preliminary round games. In the main round, Slovenia won two matches while Hungary took one victory
  • Hungary rely more on rotation, while Slovenia have some key individuals like Aleks Vlah, who has scored 40 goals, and Klemen Ferlin, who has made 63 saves
  • it is the 18th mutual clash between the teams, with nine previous wins for Hungary, seven for Slovenia and one draw. Slovenia have beaten Hungary at the EHF EURO only once in five matches

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Germany Vs Croatia AR69854 AH
Previous Article Summary: France unbeaten; Iceland, Croatia end with wins
EURO24M Germany Vs Hungary AR38715 AH
Next Article Why Germany are no longer the "Bad Boys" but the "Kings"

Latest news

More News