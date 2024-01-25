Battles of the titans to return to EHF EURO final

Denmark, France and Sweden all played the semi-finals at the EHF EURO 2022, with France leaving empty-handed while Denmark picked up the bronze medal and Sweden raised the trophy. The three teams also played the semi-finals at the 2023 and 2021 World Championships, where the titles were won by Denmark, as well as the EHF EURO 2018, making them clearly some of the most successful national teams in recent years.

Germany last played a semi-final at the co-hosted World Championship in 2019.

SEMI-FINAL

France vs Sweden

Friday 26 January, 17:45 CET, live on EHFTV