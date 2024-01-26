Post-match flash quotes: semi-finals and placement match, 26 January

COLOGNE - Comments from Hungary head coach Chema Rodriguez (ESP) and right back Zoran Ilic (HUN) and Slovenia head coach Uros Zorman (SLO) and left back Borut Mackovsek (SLO) after Hungary beat Slovenia 23:22 in the 5/6 placement match at the LANXESS arena on Friday.

HUNGARY vs SLOVENIA

Chema Rodriguez (ESP) – head coach, Hungary

On the match:

“Both teams deserved to win this match. Finally we had luck in the last few seconds and we can win. But I think both teams made an amazing job in this tournament and also in this match.”

On the tournament:

“After this really difficult match, the players are so tired. I think, we are playing too much matches here in this tournament. It is crazy. I know, the tournament is like this and the games are like this but playing eight matches, nine matches like some teams go to play, it is really too much.

“Maybe it is also not good for the spectators, if the players are not in their best way and their best form. I think, it is worst for our handball. I understand after all, this is business and it is a part of more things we also need for handball. But for the players I think, it is really really difficult to play matches every two days.”

On finishing fifth:

“I hope everybody is happy. It is the first time for Hungary that we are fifth in European tournament. I think Hungary is very very proud and I am proud of my team, we are so lucky.”

Zoran Ilic (HUN) - right back

On finishing fifth with the victory over Slovenia:

"We are very happy to have won the game as we wrote history for Hungarian handball. We are very happy, we had a lot of positive messages from home and it's good to leave Germany on a very good feeling."

On turning around a two-goal deficit:

"In the locker room at half-time, we told each other that we would have to fight to win this game, even though we had not much at stake. And that's what we did.

“We showed a lot of character in the second half, László Bartucz was able to help us with some saves and in the end, we made the most of the opportunities that we had."

On the future for the Hungarian team:

“It looks good but we have to keep working hard. Next step is the Olympic qualification tournament with Norway and Portugal, that will be hard, but we need to rest first. We are all really tired and we will take some time off before thinking about the next games."

Uros Zorman (SLO) – head coach, Slovenia

On the match:

“At the end, Hungary was a little bit more lucky. We had almost the whole match under control but in the end, a little bit of missing experience and some players made mistakes and these things decided this match.”

Borut Mackovsek (SLO) - left back

On the game:

"We are all emotionally and physically exhausted and maybe it played a little bit in the second half. We made a couple of mistakes and they used the opportunity to win. But I'm very proud of the fight we gave and the team spirit we displayed during the whole tournament."

On finishing sixth at the EHF EURO:

"We are happy, because it was not a given before the start of the EURO, but in the meantime, of course at the back of my mind I wish we were playing the semi-final. But I'm proud, really proud of the team, proud of the results and we have to keep going this way to get some results."