German trophy dream ends; Denmark back to final

It is Denmark’s fourth win in an EHF EURO semi-final and first since 2014. They have mainly been defeated in this stage of the competition, with a total of 10 semi-finals played. But on Friday night, they earned their place in the trophy game and will now have the chance to hold the world and European titles simultaneously, while France can hold both the EURO and Olympic titles at least for a short while.

Renars Uscins was named Grundfos Player of the Match after scoring five goals for Germany.

SEMI-FINAL

Germany vs Denmark 26:29 (14:12)