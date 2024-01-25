German trophy dream ends; Denmark back to final
Denmark will play France for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 title on Sunday, after they beat Germany 29:26 in the second semi-final in the LANXESS arena on Friday night. Denmark were behind most of the first half but took control of the game with the help of seven-against-six and saves from Emil Nielsen in the second period.
It was tough, we had a lot of problems with the rhythm in the first half, we were not able to play as quickly as we would have liked. Things changed after the break, we defended a lot better and that us the balls to play quick. Our rhythm was much better after half-time. It took us some time to focus but afterwards, I think we played a good game.
It was hard, I think we played a very good first half with a very good defence, but they used a lot of seven against six in the second half and we struggled to stop them. When you manage to stop Denmark from scoring, it's ok, but it's harder to do it on the long-term and we did not manage to do it.