German trophy dream ends; Denmark back to final

25 January 2024, 22:10

Denmark will play France for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 title on Sunday, after they beat Germany 29:26 in the second semi-final in the LANXESS arena on Friday night. Denmark were behind most of the first half but took control of the game with the help of seven-against-six and saves from Emil Nielsen in the second period.

It is Denmark’s fourth win in an EHF EURO semi-final and first since 2014. They have mainly been defeated in this stage of the competition, with a total of 10 semi-finals played. But on Friday night, they earned their place in the trophy game and will now have the chance to hold the world and European titles simultaneously, while France can hold both the EURO and Olympic titles at least for a short while.

Renars Uscins was named Grundfos Player of the Match after scoring five goals for Germany.

SEMI-FINAL

Germany vs Denmark 26:29 (14:12)

  • Denmark came from behind at half-time to win the match after using seven-against-six to create an advantage then pulling back to six-on-six once the lead was comfortable
  • Denmark never had the lead in the first half, with the score either level or showing an advantage for Germany, who reached a score line as clear as three goals in their favour
  • Germany played superb defence that succeeded in quietening Denmark’s most dangerous attacker, Mathias Gidsel, who has missed only eight shots in the entire EURO before the semi-final but missed four chances in the first half alone
  • Andreas Wolff was in great form in the first half, making six saves in that period, but in the second 30 minutes Nielsen won the battle between the posts, saving at 44.44 per cent off eight stops
  • Denmark switched to seven-on-six in attack, with Simon Hald and Magnus Saugstrup sharing the line, which saw them level the game then take a 21:18 advantage by the 46th minute and lead 26:21 by the 53rd

Denmark follow familiar foes France in return to final

For both Denmark and their final opponents France, the EHF EURO 2024 trophy match will be their first in the competition since 2014. On that occasion, France beat Denmark on home turf to clinch their second trophy.

While Denmark have won three back-to-back world titles from 2019 to 2023 and also played the final at the last two Olympic Games — both against France — they have not managed to replicate that achievement at the EURO. The qualification for what is their third EHF EURO final overall is therefore no small moment for the Scandinavian side, as it ends a long wait.  

Photo © Kolektiff Images

It was tough, we had a lot of problems with the rhythm in the first half, we were not able to play as quickly as we would have liked. Things changed after the break, we defended a lot better and that us the balls to play quick. Our rhythm was much better after half-time. It took us some time to focus but afterwards, I think we played a good game.
Simon Pytlick
Left back, Denmark
It was hard, I think we played a very good first half with a very good defence, but they used a lot of seven against six in the second half and we struggled to stop them. When you manage to stop Denmark from scoring, it's ok, but it's harder to do it on the long-term and we did not manage to do it.
Julian Köster
Left back, Germany
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 4354 JC
EURO24M Denmark Vs Sweden MAL7746 AM
