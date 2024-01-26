EURO24M

Live audio description continues in final weekend

26 January 2024, 10:40

The European Handball Federation and German bank DKB will continue the live audio description service for blind and visually impaired fans during the final weekend of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, with the service now available in both German and English.

Both semi-finals on Friday 26 January, as well as the match for third place and the final on Sunday 28 January, will feature live audio description in German and English.

The service is offered free of charge via an integrated player on the official EHF EURO 2024 website: https://ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/men/2024.

The service is explicitly available for all fans – those in the arena and those who are following the matches from elsewhere.

The final weekend schedule is as follows:

  • Friday 26 January, 17:45 CET: France vs Sweden
  • Friday 26 January, 20:30 CET: Germany vs Denmark
  • Sunday 28 January, 15:00 CET: 3/4 placement match
  • Sunday 28 January, 17:45 CET: final

Experienced partners on board

To deliver the best possible service, the European Handball Federation has partnered with experienced supporters and providers of live audio description.

Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB) is the sponsor of the live audio description at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. The German bank first supported an audio description service at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023.

German company mycrocast GmbH provides the technology behind the audio description. They have developed an open ‘SaaS‘ audio platform that breaks down barriers with audio and makes inclusion on site and remotely easier.

The experienced reporters at the matches are provided by ‘T_Ohr’, a play on words with the German words for ‘goal’ (Tor) and ‘ear’ (Ohr).

Photo © Kolektiff Images

