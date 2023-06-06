Karacic: “We have put pressure on ourselves to be at Cologne again”

Kielce, as Karacic says, is perfectly-tuned machine. Having a good transition and high intensity, proving the class of every individual through their tactical game.

“A high intensity level is played throughout the season and every player keeps up with it. We have our system of 15x15, every 15 minutes a different line-up is in the game. When you look up at the statistics, most of it for a player is for 30 minutes of playing time. Of course, some players have to give an additional pull to the team, like Alex Dujshebaev who is currently the main person on right back,” says Karacic, who has scored 42 goals this season.

Paris Saint-Germain are well-known opponents for the Polish side, having played 11 times in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Kielce have won four times, most recently in a 2021/22 season group B game. The French side is getting ready for their sixth trip to the LANXESS Arena after many near misses to raise the trophy.

“PSG is one of the best clubs in Europe in last few years with many great players. However, I don't want to think about them too much. Our main focus right now is to prepare as much as we can and think only about our play. We have that same approach from the times when we were outsiders. PSG has their goals and path, of course they want to win but I hope Kielce will be the obstacle they will not overcome this time,” adds Karacic.

“Their strong 6-0 defence and fastbreak with Luc Steins are their main weapons. We need to close Steins to stop their fast game. And of course my friend Dainis Kristopans. I really hope he will not be lucky that day,” concludes Karacic with a smile.

When the curtain falls on the 2023/24 season, no matter the result in Cologne, the 2018/19 EHF FINAL4 MVP with Vardar says he will be satisfied with the season. But if someone knows how special the weekend in Cologne is and that everything can happen, it is Igor Karacic. His two titles with Vardar remain some of the most magical stories

“You never know what can happen at the EHF FINAL4. There's always that Cologne magic, especially for the underdogs, there can always be surprises. As I had with Vardar. Even though this year there are no underdogs, all four clubs are great teams, equally strong. All four matches will be exciting,” says Karacic.