The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 national and two associated federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF).

The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.

A recruitment process has begun to expand the beach handball team within the organisation.

Beach Handball Manager

The Beach Handball Manager is responsible for all beach handball topics within the EHF and the delivery of all beach handball competitions (pre-, during, and post-season) working in close cooperation with other departments and, specifically, with the client(s) being the club(s) and national federation(s).

The successful candidate is expected to manage a high level of coordination and communication that supports the objectives of the European Handball Federation and serves the needs of the client(s). The event inventory is as follows: Beach Handball EURO | YAC Beach Handball EURO | BH EURO Qualification tournaments (“BH Championships”) | Champions Cup | ebt Finals | EUSA Championships and Games | European Games 2023.

Full job description

Start date: 1 September 2021

Beach Handball Coordinator

The Beach Handball Coordinator is responsible for the support and administration of the European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) and involved in the organisation of all other beach handball events and projects.

The role includes the active development of procedures and guidelines for competitions, support with all beach handball tasks and projects, presence on-site for events and related activities.

Full job description

Start date: 1 September 2021

Application

Are you a proactive individual interested in an exciting international career? The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and cover letter in English to: application@eurohandball.com.

Applicants shall be able and willing to work weekends and/or travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks.