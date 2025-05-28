Job vacancy: Digital marketing — CRM/data

A leading non-profit sport governing body, the EHF is dedicated to development and promotion of handball and is based in Vienna, Austria. As it aims to make handball the No.1 team sport in Europe, the EHF wants to create not only the optimal playing environment but also reach and engage more people and increase the commercial value of the sport.

The EHF wishes to attract an energetic and proactive digital marketing expert to implement and further extend the federation’s CRM strategy. This role requires direct use of tools including Customer.io, Segment and Typeform to develop personalised, data-driven campaigns that support awareness, ticket sales, OTT subscriptions and wider commercial goals.

Tasks will cover everything from data segmentation to copywriting, asset creation and paid media activation. This includes the planning, execution and optimisation of paid advertising across social media, display and search platforms, with a focus on performance marketing and audience growth.

Reporting to the Director of the BDM department, the successful candidate will work across all EHF departments, its club marketing subsidiary, EHF Marketing GmbH, as well as with external partners such as Infront and Eventim.

ABOUT YOU

The ideal candidate will have a strong track record in the sports industry, demonstrating a proven ability to drive fan and stakeholder engagement through data, whilst at the same time achieving commercial goals. This is a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in the business and promotion of handball across Europe and worldwide.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead and optimise the EHF’s CRM/data strategy to enhance fan and stakeholder relationships and grow the EHF’s fan and stakeholder communities.

Management of digital marketing/CRM platforms, working in close cooperation with the EHF’s IT department.

Creation of omni-channel marketing campaigns, including copywriting, content and asset creation, in addition to paid media activation.

Implementation of personalisation and marketing automation capabilities.

Identify new monetisation opportunities, including partner/sponsor activation.

Manage and align marketing activities according to GDPR and legal regulations, working with the EHF’s legal department and DPO.

Collaborate across the BDM team and internal departments to align digital marketing initiatives.

Liaise with internal and external stakeholders, organise meetings and manage strategic coordination for key projects.

SKILLS | EXPERIENCE | QUALIFCATIONS

Essential

Education: Bachelor's and/or master’s degree in marketing, communications, data science or a related field.

Bachelor's and/or master's degree in marketing, communications, data science or a related field.

Proven professional experience within the sports market, with a significant emphasis on CRM management, data analysis and paid media activation. This includes in-depth, hands-on experience with major marketing platforms.

Demonstrated ability to build and execute digital campaigns. You will possess strong data strategy and analytics skills to develop and maintain business KPIs. A solid understanding of SEO best practices and paid media strategies is also crucial.

Ability to understand technical requirements related to CRM.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. You should be adept at working both independently and collaboratively within a team, across departments and with external partners/agencies.

Strong project management abilities and experience of working with tools (e.g. ClickUp).

A genuine passion for sport and a deep commitment to the mission of a non-profit organisation.

experience in managing budgets.

Advantageous

Direct experience of working with the marketing tools: Customer.io, Segment and Typeform.

Interest in and understanding of handball a strong advantage.

Proficiency in German.

Experience of working in an international environment, across different cultures and languages.

Network of contacts with international and potential business partners.

Flexible and able to travel on a frequent basis and work according to event schedules.

MAKING AN APPLICATION

To apply for the Digital Marketing (CRM/Data) position, send your current CV and a cover letter in English explaining why you would like to work in this specialist area and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to: application@eurohandball.com.

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the European Handball House located in Baumgasse 60A, in Vienna’s 3rd District EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. The starting gross salary is EUR 45,000 per annum (remuneration flexibility foreseen according to experience and education.