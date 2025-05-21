Michael Wiederer aims for third term as EHF President

The elections will take place at the 17th EHF Congress on 19 and 20 September in Andau, Austria.

Wiederer first became EHF President in 2016 when he was elected at the EHF Congress in 2016 in St. Wolfgang, Austria, succeeding Jean Brihault from France. In 2021 at the EHF Congress in Vienna, Wiederer was confirmed in office.

"We are all fully aware of the challenges Europe faced within the last four years, and this for sure affected sport, and particularly the handball sport. The European Handball Federation, its leadership together with all those being in function, be it on an elected or professional level, worked hard to keep the sport on track," Wiederer wrote in his letter.

"This was only possible due to excellent communication processes within the system, and thus including the National Federations and the various stakeholders, and as well due to the interaction with partners and media.

"This must be continued on a business but also on a personal plane understanding that handball needs the involvement of enthusiasts at all levels for securing the further development of the sport on technical and promotional fields."

Wiederer concluded: "Considering the consistent overall situation and the tasks and responsibilities to come, I am highly motivated to lead the Executive Committee of the European Handball Federation in the next electoral period together with those representatives, you – the National Federations – elect to the different functions on the sport-political and technical level."

Wiederer, who was the EHF’s Secretary General from 1992 to 2016, is the 4th president of the EHF.

The first one was Swede Stefan Holmqvist who headed the federation from its foundation in 1991 until 2004. Holmqvist was succeeded by Tor Lian, who was the president from 2004 to 2012.

Jean Brihault succeeded Lian at the EHF Congress 2012 in Monaco. Brihault was EHF President until 2016.