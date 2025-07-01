EHF Marketing hires new Director Rights & Exploitation

Coming from the French part of Switzerland, the 38-year-old arrives in Vienna with a proven track record in growing brand visibility, maximising marketing rights, and building strategic partnerships.

Weyeneth has over 10 years of experience in media, marketing, and digital transformation across leading international & European non-profit sports organisations.

Before joining EHF Marketing, he has been Head of Digital & TV at the European Volleyball Confederation where he ensured the seamless delivery of commercial rights for ongoing competitions, managed complex B2B partnerships and developed media strategies. His career also includes positions in world boxing and football.

New Director Rights & Exploitation: Aurèle Weyeneth

At EHF Marketing, Weyeneth will be dealing internally and externally with respective stakeholders to increase further the commercial value of the European club handball competitions. He will be reporting directly to managing director David Szlezak.

"By having joined us during the peak phase of our EHF FINAL4 productions in Budapest and Cologne, Aurèle has already shown his commitment to EHF Marketing and European Handball. I am sure Aurèle, with his experience, will quickly become a true asset in supporting to further exploit the rights of the club competitions," said David Szlezak.