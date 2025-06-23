Nominations confirmed for 2025 elections of EHF Executive Committee

The current EHF President Michael Wiederer (AUT) – in office since 2016 – had already announced in late May that he would be aiming for a third term. The position is not being challenged.

He is followed by the First Vice-President Predrag Boskovic (MNE) and Vice-President Finances Henrik La Cour (DEN). Both have been in their respective positions since 2016 and both are standing again for election in 2025 - also unchallenged.

Experience remains key also in the EHF’s three main technical commissions. The three chairpersons; Bozidar Djurkovic (SRB) of the Competitions Commission, Pedro Sequeira (POR) of the Methods Commission and Gabrielle Horvath (HUN) of the Beach Handball Commission, have again announced their candidature.

For Djurkovic, a re-election would mean a third term as chairperson. Horvath has been part of the EXEC since 2016, first as a member and since 2021 as commission chairperson. Sequeira was elected in 2021.

No opposing candidate has been nominated for the aforementioned functions.

For the EXEC member positions, six candidates have thrown their hat into the ring; David Barrufet Bofill (ESP), Tjark de Lange (NED), Randi Heggemsnes Gustad (NOR), Franjo Bobinac (SLO), Stefan Lövgren (SWE) and Mesut Cebi (TUR).

Currently there are four member positions available in the EXEC as, according to the EHF Statutes, both genders shall be represented by at least two persons. The EHF will launch a motion at the Congress in order to maintain this status.

Of the six candidates, Lövgren (since 2016) and Bobinac (since 2021) are part of current EHF EXEC.

The representatives of the Professional Handball Board, the Women’s Handball Board and the Nations Board, who also have a seat on the Executive Committee will be nominated by the respective board after the elections.

The full list of nominations across the EHF’s various committees, boards and legal bodies will be published on 19 July. Overall, there are 118 candidates from 36 federations for 52 positions.