Become a VIRTUAL FAN at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020

The time has come for the handball fans to shine! With VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 getting closer, handball fans around the globe have the chance to become VIRTUAL FANS at December’s prestigious event.

To be virtually present in Cologne, all handball lovers have to do is put on their shirts and record a short video showing how they cheer, clap and dance in the stands. For the most creative ones that are used, fans will receive exclusive goodie bags with official VELUX EHF FINAL4 merchandise.

The videos will be displayed next to the playing court on large LED-screens during the matches.

To be virtually present in Cologne fans will have to do the following:



1. Put on the shirt of their favourite team and record how they cheer dance and clap or do the La Ola wave



2. Send the video/s AND the consent form to ehffinal4@ehfmarketing.com with the subject: BECOME A VIRTUAL FAN

Videos should not be longer than 10 seconds and should be recorded in the landscape version in front of a bright background. Only one person or a household can be visible in the video.

See how Face of the EHF Champions League, Markus Floth danced, clapped and cheered now it is over to you to do the same.

CONSENT FORM

By sending your video to ehffinal4@ehfmarketing.com you agree to give us the right to show your video at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 taking place on 28/29 December 2020.

By sending your video to ehffinal4@ehfmarketing.cm you agree to the participation in the raffle and to be contacted via email in case you are among the winners.

We exclude the liability for the content that is shown in the videos.

In the case that minors appear in the videos sent, you commit yourself to having the consent of their parents and/or legal guardians.

Note that you need to read and fill out the consent form, which you can download below.