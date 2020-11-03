Lidl unveiled as presenting partner for Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers

The international retailer Lidl has been named presenting partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers which throw off on Wednesday.

The agreement extends the EHF’s partnership with Lidl, which previously sponsored the Men’s EHF EURO in 2018 and 2020.

The first round of Qualifiers get under way on 4 November 2020, and as part of the deal Lidl will benefit from brand exposure on LED boards, two floor stickers on court as well as additional activation rights.

A new composite logo will be integrated into related digital channels, print materials and media backdrops.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “I am delighted that we are able to further strengthen what has already been a long-lasting cooperation with Lidl.

“The EHF EURO Qualifiers see Europe’s top national teams competing in matches watched by large TV audiences, offering a presenting partner extensive brand exposure and the opportunity to reach fans right across the continent.”



Qualification will feature 32 teams playing for 20 places at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022, which will be hosted by Hungary and Slovakia between 13 and 30 January 2022.

Alongside the two hosts, the defending champions, Spain, and EHF EURO 2020 finalists, Croatia, have already qualified and will compete in EHF EURO Cup in preparation for the final tournament.



