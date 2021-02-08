Belgium withdraw from EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers

Group 1 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers will proceed without the participation of Belgium, who have withdrawn from the competition due to the current situation surrounding Covid-19 in Belgium, both regarding hosting of matches as well as travel to away games.

The matches of Belgium are therefore no longer part of the playing schedule of group 1. The EHF will be in contact with the remaining group 1 federations – France, Greece and Serbia – to define a new playing schedule for the last three games in the group: Greece vs France, Greece vs Serbia and France vs Greece.

Due to the current situation and the impossibility to avoid such a decision – which is in no way related to competitive issues – on the part of the Belgian Handball Federation, the EHF confirms there will be no consequences for Belgium concerning this course of action.