Barça host Veszprém in top-level clash

After a series of rescheduled matches to get the top-flight competition up and running in 2021, the EHF Champions League Men returns with nine clashes this week.

In group A, Kielce could reclaim first place in the group, as the Polish side will host Porto and also travel to Brest. But the current group A leaders, Flensburg-Handewitt, can also hope to stay on top as they play against Vardar at home on Thursday.

In group B, Veszprém travel for the second leg of the top duel with Barça after the Hungarian side lost the first encounter on home ground. Zagreb are on the hunt for their first win of the season, while Motor want to take revenge for a defeat in Kiel.

On Wednesday, the Match of the Week will see six World Championship finalists from Denmark and Sweden fighting with Aalborg in Nantes.