Benjamin Buric saves a point for Flensburg

Flensburg will be able to say they are keeping their run going against Paris. The German side is one of very few in Europe to be able to say they have not lost any of their last three games against PSG.

Tonight, Benjamin Buric was key for them, helping Flensburg take advantage in the first half before keeping his teammates afloat when they were struggling in the last moments of the game.

GROUP B

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 27:27 (14:13)

Benjamin Buric was the main man in the first half. His nine saves helped the hosts dominate the first half, taking a maximum advantage of three goals before going back to the dressing room leading by one.

Never were the two teams separated by more than two goals in the second half, as Franz Semper and Ferran Sole traded goals at each end of the court.

In the final seconds of the game, Luc Steins made the score even for Paris before Flensburg had the winning chance in their hands but did not manage to convert it.

Hampus Wanne scored seven for Flensburg while Mikkel Hansen netted one fewer for Paris.

A stunning performance by Benjamin Buric

Last year, Benjamin Buric was the hero when Flensburg defeated Paris in their own Flens-Arena. Tonight, the scenario almost repeated itself, as the German side only got one point in the end. But Buric was once again in the spotlight, making 14 saves at a 36% efficiency rate. Though he saved the first equaliser from Nikola Karabatic, the 30 year-old could not do anything when Luc Steins tore through the defence to make the score even seconds from the end. An impressive performance nonetheless!