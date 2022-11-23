Berlin and Skanderborg extend their run

GROUP D:

HC Eurofarm Pelister vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 34:43 (14:22)

Despite the great support from their fans, Eurofarm Pelister were chanceless and lost their second home match in a true goal-fest. Füchse Berlin, on the other side of things, extended their run to three victories in three matches - the best player was Füchse goalkeeper Viktor Kireev with 15 saves. Thanks to his performance in the initial stages, Berlin pulled ahead to 10:6 and to the decisive half-time score of 22:14. After 33 minutes the gap was double-figured for the first time at 26:16 - and finally both sides scored the second-highest number of goals by now in the group phase with 77 - below the 82 goals in the match between Valur vs FTC (43:39). Best scorers were Milos Vujovic (Berlin) and Zharko Peshevski (Eurofarm Pelister) with eight goals each.

Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR) vs Skanderborg-Aarhus (DEN) 25:34 (11:17)

Skanderborg-Aarhus remain the surprise pack of the European League, winning their consecutive away match after those at Bitola (against Eurofarm Pelister) and Düsseldorf (against Motor). The deal was already sealed at the break, the visitors had never been behind in the whole match, the last time the result was level, was at 4:4; after which Skanderborg-Aarhus profited from a 4:0 run and extended the gap to seven goals. Backed by the goals of Thomas Sommer Arnoldsen (8) and Morten Balling (7) and the 15 saves of strong goalkeeper Salah Boutaf, the visitors were not endangered by Aguas Santas anymore and shortly were even ahead by ten goals. The hosts remain at the bottom after this result and are still waiting for their first points.

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs HC Motor (UKR) 26:22 (9:12)

HC Motor showed their by far their best performance of this season in the first half. Their strong defence stopped Irun’s attackers, and in attack, Ihor Turchenko and Dmytro Horiha were the driving forces for the surprising 12:9 scoreline at the break. But then the hosts struck back and levelled the result at 12:12 - and after Turchenko’s red card in the 37th minute (after three suspensions), Motor had lost one of their crucial players. Irun turned the match around thanks to the improvement of goalkeeper Medhi Harboui (13 saves in total) and allowed Motor only four goals in the first 16 minutes of the second half, latest, when Mikkel Zabala netted for the decisive 21:16, Irun had taken full control. Jon Azkue Saizar (Irun) was the top scorer of the match with six goals.