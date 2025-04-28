Close ties to decide seats for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025

The quarter-final clashes between Irun and Melsungen and Kiel versus Limoges will bring two EHF Finals debutants. On Wednesday 30 April at 16:00 CEST, the four participants of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals in Hamburg will find out their opponents during the draw
QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG
THW Kiel (GER) vs Limoges Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 29 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg 26:26
- Limoges almost became a stumble-stone for THW Kiel in the first leg, constantly leading in the first 40 minutes, but were lucky when Seif Yehia el Deraa levelled the result with a penalty goal
- Gauthier Ivah (Limoges) won the goalkeeper duel last week against Andreas Wolff (Kiel) with 13 saves, compared to nine stops for the German star
- Yehia el Deraa is currently the seventh-best scorer of the competition with 60 goals since the start of the group matches, while Bence Imre is Kiel’s top scorer with 46 strikes
- when THW Kiel competed in the second-tier EHF club competition, they always won it: in 1998, 2002, 2004 and 2019 they were EHF Cup winners; besides, Kiel are four-time EHF Champions League winners
- since the implementation of the EHF Finals in 2021, Kiel always played in the EHF Champions League before this season
- Kiel are still unbeaten in this EHF European League season with nine wins and two draws, while the debutants of the competition Limoges only won three of the seven away matches this season
- Limoges took a 30:29 win against Cesson-Rennes last weekend in the French league, while Kiel did not have a match in the German Bundesliga
Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs FC Porto (POR)
Tuesday 29 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg: 30:29 in favour of Montpellier Handball
- the second half of the first leg was like a roller-coaster ride, with Porto using a 6:0 run to turn a 17:13 lead for Montpellier into a 19:17 in their favour, but finally the French side took a narrow win
- Bryan Monte dos Santos was the top scorer of the victors with eight goals, including the last one for the victors, while Pedro Valdés netted six times for Porto
- Pedro Valdés (Porto) and Sebastian Karlsson (Montpellier) are the top scorers of both sides, equally on 49 strikes
- the Portuguese side were part of the last final tournament of the old EHF Cup in 2019, while Montpellier were EHF Cup finalists in 2014 and made it to the EHF Finals 2023 in Flensburg, finishing fourth
- the French side, who are two-time EHF Champions League winners in 2003 and 2018, won 10 of their 11 matches in the current EHF European League campaign, losing only to GOG in the main round
- Montpellier beat Chartres 37:30 last Friday in the French League, while Porto did not play a domestic match last weekend