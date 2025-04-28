Close ties to decide seats for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025

The EHF European League Men 2024/25 reaches a thrilling cumulation point on Tuesday with the second leg matches of the quarter-finals. Nothing is decided on the way to the Maschinensucher EHF Finals in Hamburg, which take place on 24/25 May, as the ties are still close.

Defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt took the biggest advantage at GOG with three goals, while Montpellier Handball (at Porto) and MT Melsungen (against Irudek Bidasoa Irun) took one-goal wins each. The duel between THW Kiel and Limoges Handball is equal before the reverse fixture, as the first clash ended in a draw.